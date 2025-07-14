2025 DoD Warrior Games Day 4

U.S. Marines and veterans with the Wounded Warrior Regiment participate in Day 4 practices and uniform issue in preparation for the Department of Defense Warrior Games at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 15, 2025. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games is an adaptive sports competition that celebrates the dedication of military service members resiliency in recovering from being wounded, injured, and or ill through a series of competitive sports that demonstrates the remarkable potential of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)
