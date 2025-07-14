Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Day 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Vincent Needham 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marines and veterans with the Wounded Warrior Regiment participate in Day 4 practices and uniform issue in preparation for the Department of Defense Warrior Games at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 15, 2025. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games is an adaptive sports competition that celebrates the dedication of military service members resiliency in recovering from being wounded, injured, and or ill through a series of competitive sports that demonstrates the remarkable potential of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 18:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970390
    VIRIN: 250715-M-XY116-1002
    PIN: 250716
    Filename: DOD_111152597
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games Day 4, by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download