Ensign Jacob Earnshaw highlights operations aboard Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC 39)

Coast Guard Ensign Jacob Earnshaw, a crew member of USCGC Alex Haley (WMEC 39), discusses the operations and responsibilities of working on the Haley during an interview in Kodiak, Alaska, July 1, 2025. The Haley was awarded Cutter of the Year 2025 for the second consecutive time in honor of the crew’s contributions towards missions involving search & rescue, maritime security, and fishery law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)
