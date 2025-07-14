Ensign Jacob Earnshaw highlights operations aboard Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC 39)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Ensign Jacob Earnshaw, a crew member of USCGC Alex Haley (WMEC 39), discusses the operations and responsibilities of working on the Haley during an interview in Kodiak, Alaska, July 1, 2025. The Haley was awarded Cutter of the Year 2025 for the second consecutive time in honor of the crew’s contributions towards missions involving search & rescue, maritime security, and fishery law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)