Sgt. Miles Crawford interviews before National Best Warrior 2025

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Miles Crawford, a human intelligence collector in the Maryland Army National Guard’s 58th Military Intelligence Brigade, answers questions about the National Best Warrior Competition at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation, July 13, 2025. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 15:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|970382
|VIRIN:
|250713-A-AB903-7327
|Filename:
|DOD_111152482
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
