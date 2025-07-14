250510-N-UJ313-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 10, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conduct a refueling at sea with USS Gonzalez (DDG 66). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 15:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970380
|VIRIN:
|250510-N-UJ313-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111152445
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
