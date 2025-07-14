Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Refueling at Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christina Lewis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250510-N-UJ313-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 10, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conduct a refueling at sea with USS Gonzalez (DDG 66). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970380
    VIRIN: 250510-N-UJ313-1001
    Filename: DOD_111152445
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling at Sea, by PO2 Christina Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download