250508-N-UJ313-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 8, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in a Crew Served Weapon (CSW) training exercise. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 15:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970379
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-UJ313-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111152427
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CSW Exercise, by PO2 Christina Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.