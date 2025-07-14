Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Over Germany: Don Snook’s WWII Story

    ISLIP, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.04.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Don Snook, World War II veteran, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph J. Raisner, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, about his time as a B-17 Flying Fortress pilot in Islip, England, Apr. 4, 2025. Snook completed 21 combat and five non-combat leaflet missions from Feb. 27, 1945, to May 8, 1945, with the 306th Bomb Group at the first U.S. air base in the U.K., Thurleigh Air Force Base in Bedfordshire. The unit had 3,000 personnel who referred to themselves as the "First over Germany." (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 15:15
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: ISLIP, GB

    B-17
    B-17 Flying Fortress
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501st CSW
    WWII
    Don Snook

