U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, extinguish a fire inside a helicopter prop fire trainer during aircraft rescue and firefighting training at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, July 7, 2025. Annual training on different aircraft types is essential for firefighters to stay prepared for a variety of emergencies by learning the unique features, access points, and safety risks of each airframe. Firefighters with the 169 CES participated in a two-week deployment for training to strengthen firefighting skills with real-world training opportunities and practical exercises such as live fire response and emergency vehicle operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970373
|VIRIN:
|250707-Z-WT236-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111152391
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th CES firefighters conduct aircraft rescue and firefighting training in Japan, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
