Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    169th CES firefighters conduct structure fire training in Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.10.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, participate in structure fire training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. Structure fire training allows firefighters to build muscle memory, improve coordination, and safely apply tactics needed to control and extinguish fires in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Firefighters with the 169 CES participated in a two-week deployment for training to strengthen firefighting skills with real-world training opportunities and practical exercises such as live fire response and emergency vehicle operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970371
    VIRIN: 250710-Z-WT236-2001
    Filename: DOD_111152383
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th CES firefighters conduct structure fire training in Japan, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169 FW
    DFT
    169 CES
    Air National Guard
    training
    firefighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download