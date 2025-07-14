169th CES firefighters conduct structure fire training in Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, participate in structure fire training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. Structure fire training allows firefighters to build muscle memory, improve coordination, and safely apply tactics needed to control and extinguish fires in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Firefighters with the 169 CES participated in a two-week deployment for training to strengthen firefighting skills with real-world training opportunities and practical exercises such as live fire response and emergency vehicle operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)