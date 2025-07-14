169th CES firefighters conduct vehicle fire training in Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, and the South Carolina Air National Guard conduct vehicle fire training at Yokota AB, July 5, 2025. Firefighters with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, conducted a two-week deployment for training and imbedded with the Yokota AB fire department to strengthen firefighting skills with real-world training opportunities and practical exercises such as live fire response and emergency vehicle operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)