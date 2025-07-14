169th CES firefighters conduct vehicle fire training in Japan

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, and the South Carolina Air National Guard conduct vehicle fire training at Yokota AB, July 5, 2025. Firefighters with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, conducted a two-week deployment for training and imbedded with the Yokota AB fire department to strengthen firefighting skills with real-world training opportunities and practical exercises such as live fire response and emergency vehicle operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970370
|VIRIN:
|250705-Z-WT236-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111152379
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
