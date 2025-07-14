Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Line Handling aboard USS George H.W. Bush

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mitchell Mason 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250505-N-NS109-1001 NORFOLK (May 05, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) perform line handling duties as the ship gets underway.
    George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mitchell Mason)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970366
    VIRIN: 250505-N-NS109-1001
    Filename: DOD_111152358
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

