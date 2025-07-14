Flight surgeon speaks from F-AIR Colombia 2025

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicole Tafuri discusses her role as a flight surgeon at F-AIR 2025, the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, at the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 13, 2025. Tafuri attended F-AIR 2025 as a support staff member and expressed her gratitude to the Colombian people. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 17:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|970364
|VIRIN:
|250713-F-IU083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111152353
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
