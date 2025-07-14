Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight surgeon speaks from F-AIR Colombia 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    07.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicole Tafuri discusses her role as a flight surgeon at F-AIR 2025, the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, at the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 13, 2025. Tafuri attended F-AIR 2025 as a support staff member and expressed her gratitude to the Colombian people. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 17:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970364
    VIRIN: 250713-F-IU083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111152353
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight surgeon speaks from F-AIR Colombia 2025, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Surgeon
    USSOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    Air Force Medical Service (AFMS)
    FAIR25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download