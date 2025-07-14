Fort Knox B.O.S.S. holds inaugural Best Barracks Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Knox Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (B.O.S.S.) Program hosted its inaugural Best Barracks Competition for Soldiers living in unaccompanied housing on post July 15.



Nine Soldiers participated in the competition as a panel of judges scored them on cleanliness, creativity, uniqueness and functionality.



One male and one female winner were chosen and awarded a B.O.S.S. swag bag, Ninja Air Fryer, competition trophy, a $100 Visa gift card, a $50 Commissary gift card and a $50 Exchange gift card to help spruce up their living space even more.



