U.S. Soldiers participate in the River Operations exercise on the Potomac River with their fellow competitors during the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 16, 2025, in Little Orleans, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Non-commissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970350
|VIRIN:
|250716-Z-HT783-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111152116
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NBWC25 Kayaking B-roll, by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.