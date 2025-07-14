Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yemeni Partners Successfully Interdict Massive Iranian Weapons Shipment Bound for the Houthis

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.15.2025

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    The Yemeni National Resistance Forces (NRF) intercepted and seized over 750 tons of munitions and hardware to include hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components as well as hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems, and communications equipment. According to the NRF, there were manuals in Farsi and many of the systems were manufactured by a company affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense that is sanctioned by the United States. The illegal shipment was intended for use by the Iranian-backed Houthis. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 12:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970340
    VIRIN: 250715-D-D0477-2022
    PIN: 250715
    Filename: DOD_111151978
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Yemen
    CENTCOM

