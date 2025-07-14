Yemeni Partners Successfully Interdict Massive Iranian Weapons Shipment Bound for the Houthis

The Yemeni National Resistance Forces (NRF) intercepted and seized over 750 tons of munitions and hardware to include hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components as well as hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems, and communications equipment. According to the NRF, there were manuals in Farsi and many of the systems were manufactured by a company affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense that is sanctioned by the United States. The illegal shipment was intended for use by the Iranian-backed Houthis. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 12:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|970340
|VIRIN:
|250715-D-D0477-2022
|PIN:
|250715
|Filename:
|DOD_111151978
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
