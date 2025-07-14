Coast Guard Rescues Man Struck by Boat Propeller Near Elliott Key

Crew members from U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and Maritime Safety and Security Team provide first aid to a man who suffered a severe leg injury after being struck by a boat propeller, near Elliot Key, July 15, 2025. The man was taken to the Jackson South Medical Center for a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970335
|VIRIN:
|250715-G-G0107-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111151835
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.