    Training With Industry (TWI) Program

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Aliyah Harrison 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    The Training with Industry (TWI) program is a work-experience program to provide an extensive exposure to managerial techniques and industrial procedures within corporate America to competitively selected officers. The Army Acquisition Corps offers this assignment to highly motivated and skilled officers in the grade of O4-O5. Applicant backgrounds are matched up against desired and required skills of the specific companies. Training received is normally not available either through the military school system or civilian university system. To learn more about the TWI Program, visit https://asc.army.mil/web/career-development/programs/aac-training-with-industry/.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 14:30
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 970334
    VIRIN: 250716-A-WF349-2800
    Filename: DOD_111151828
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training With Industry (TWI) Program, by Aliyah Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    army acquisition
    training with industry
    USAASC
    professional development
    united states army acquisition support center

