The Training with Industry (TWI) program is a work-experience program to provide an extensive exposure to managerial techniques and industrial procedures within corporate America to competitively selected officers. The Army Acquisition Corps offers this assignment to highly motivated and skilled officers in the grade of O4-O5. Applicant backgrounds are matched up against desired and required skills of the specific companies. Training received is normally not available either through the military school system or civilian university system. To learn more about the TWI Program, visit https://asc.army.mil/web/career-development/programs/aac-training-with-industry/.