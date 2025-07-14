Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Rescues Man Struck by Boat Propeller Near Elliott Key

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crew members from U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and Maritime Safety and Security Team provide first aid to a man who suffered a severe leg injury after being struck by a boat propeller, near Elliot Key, July 15, 2025. The man was taken to the Jackson South Medical Center for a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970333
    VIRIN: 250715-G-G0107-1003
    Filename: DOD_111151822
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Miami
    MSST
    Station Miami Beach
    SAR
    Florida
    uscg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download