    Gen. Christopher Donahue conducts Press Conference at LANDEURO

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    Video by Maj. Nicholas Chopp 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus

    Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO Allied Land Command, conducts an opening press conference at the inaugural LANDEURO Conference in Wiesbaden, Germany on July 16, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 11:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 970331
    VIRIN: 250716-A-UB904-1829
    Filename: DOD_111151813
    Length: 00:35:14
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

