Gen. Christopher Donahue conducts Press Conference at LANDEURO

Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO Allied Land Command, conducts an opening press conference at the inaugural LANDEURO Conference in Wiesbaden, Germany on July 16, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation.