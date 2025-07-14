Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO Allied Land Command, conducts an opening press conference at the inaugural LANDEURO Conference in Wiesbaden, Germany on July 16, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 11:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|970331
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-UB904-1829
|Filename:
|DOD_111151813
|Length:
|00:35:14
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Christopher Donahue conducts Press Conference at LANDEURO, by MAJ Nicholas Chopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.