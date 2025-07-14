A grand total of 452 guests – the greatest single-day turnout of the past decade – visited the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Peck Interpretive Center and Museum in Fort Peck, Montana, June 21, 2025, during its 20th Anniversary celebration. Located near Fort Peck Dam, the center is a joint effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and is one of 14 museums along the Montana Dinosaur Trail – which also celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. Susan Dalbey, natural resource specialist and museum director, recaps the anniversary event and reflects on 20 years of the center.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 11:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|970329
|VIRIN:
|250621-A-QR920-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111151747
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|FORT PECK, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Peck Interpretive Center marks 20th anniversary with decade-high attendance, by Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.