    Fort Peck Interpretive Center marks 20th anniversary with decade-high attendance

    FORT PECK, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Video by Lisa Crawford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    A grand total of 452 guests – the greatest single-day turnout of the past decade – visited the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Peck Interpretive Center and Museum in Fort Peck, Montana, June 21, 2025, during its 20th Anniversary celebration. Located near Fort Peck Dam, the center is a joint effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and is one of 14 museums along the Montana Dinosaur Trail – which also celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. Susan Dalbey, natural resource specialist and museum director, recaps the anniversary event and reflects on 20 years of the center.

