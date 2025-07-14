503d Military Police Battalion Change of Command

503d Military Police Battalion conducted a Change of Command Ceremony July 9, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Lt. Col. Jennifer Fauth relinquished command of 503d Military Police Battalion to Lt. Col. Kenneth Chaplin.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 11:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|970327
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-GJ352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111151727
|Length:
|00:37:17
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
