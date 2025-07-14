Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    503d Military Police Battalion Change of Command

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Courtesy Video

    16th Military Police Brigade

    503d Military Police Battalion conducted a Change of Command Ceremony July 9, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Lt. Col. Jennifer Fauth relinquished command of 503d Military Police Battalion to Lt. Col. Kenneth Chaplin.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 11:43
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    503d Military Police Battalion
    Change of Command Ceremony

