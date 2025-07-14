Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NFL Player Joins Military Kids to Get Moving

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Military kids on Fort Leavenworth got the incredible chance to learn from The Kansas City Chiefs' George Karlaftis during a special Pro Camp on post, July 14–15, sponsored by Defense Commissary Agency and Exchange!

    This camp wasn’t just about football—it was about having fun, staying active, and building lifelong healthy habits. Federal guidelines recommend at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day for kids to support their health, growth, and readiness for anything life throws their way.

    Tip: Check out organized youth sports and activities on your military post to help your kids stay active and engaged. And don’t forget—if you have any concerns about your child’s ability to participate safely, talk to their healthcare provider.

    Let’s cheer on these young athletes—and keep encouraging all our kids to get up, get moving, and stay strong!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 12:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970311
    VIRIN: 250714-O-OT285-4018
    PIN: 630001
    Filename: DOD_111151429
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFL Player Joins Military Kids to Get Moving, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leavenworth
    Army Medicine
    Munson Army Health Center
    military health care
    Military Health AMEDD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download