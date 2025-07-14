Military kids on Fort Leavenworth got the incredible chance to learn from The Kansas City Chiefs' George Karlaftis during a special Pro Camp on post, July 14–15, sponsored by Defense Commissary Agency and Exchange!
This camp wasn’t just about football—it was about having fun, staying active, and building lifelong healthy habits. Federal guidelines recommend at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day for kids to support their health, growth, and readiness for anything life throws their way.
Tip: Check out organized youth sports and activities on your military post to help your kids stay active and engaged. And don’t forget—if you have any concerns about your child’s ability to participate safely, talk to their healthcare provider.
Let’s cheer on these young athletes—and keep encouraging all our kids to get up, get moving, and stay strong!
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 12:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|970311
|VIRIN:
|250714-O-OT285-4018
|PIN:
|630001
|Filename:
|DOD_111151429
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NFL Player Joins Military Kids to Get Moving, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.