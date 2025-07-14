Civil Air Patrol European Encampment, 86th AW fortify relationships within the KMC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing host the Civil Air Patrol European Encampment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20-29, 2025. A total of 75 student cadets experienced the day in the life of firefighters, maintenance personnel, security forces, air traffic controllers and other aeronautics career fields. The encampment reinforced the 86th AW commitment to community and established a further understanding of the 86th AW mission to the youths of the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)