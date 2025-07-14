Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Air Patrol European Encampment, 86th AW fortify relationships within the KMC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing host the Civil Air Patrol European Encampment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20-29, 2025. A total of 75 student cadets experienced the day in the life of firefighters, maintenance personnel, security forces, air traffic controllers and other aeronautics career fields. The encampment reinforced the 86th AW commitment to community and established a further understanding of the 86th AW mission to the youths of the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Military families
    Civil Air Patrol
    Community Outreach
    Ramstein Air Base
    Community Service

