    POTUS in Pittsburgh

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    The President of the United States, Donald Trump, departs Air Force One after it has landed at Pittsburgh International Airport and parked at the 171st Air Refueling Wing July 15, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970307
    VIRIN: 250715-Z-EY983-1001
    Filename: DOD_111151322
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    Air Force One
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171 ARW
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    POTUS
    Pittsburgh

