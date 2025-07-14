Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoDEA: We're With You

    GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    Video by Colin Cruickshank 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    DoDEA Europe operates 64 schools in 4 Districts located in 8 countries across 4 time zones. There are nearly 900,000 military connected children of all ages worldwide, of which nearly 25,000 are enrolled in DoDEA Europe schools and served by thousands of teachers and educational aides. All schools within DoDEA are fully accredited by U.S. accreditation agencies.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 09:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970306
    VIRIN: 250409-D-OJ223-6916
    Filename: DOD_111151311
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: DE

    DODEA
    warfighter
    DODEA Europe
    school
    kids

