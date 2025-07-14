DoDEA: We're With You

DoDEA Europe operates 64 schools in 4 Districts located in 8 countries across 4 time zones. There are nearly 900,000 military connected children of all ages worldwide, of which nearly 25,000 are enrolled in DoDEA Europe schools and served by thousands of teachers and educational aides. All schools within DoDEA are fully accredited by U.S. accreditation agencies.
