Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Heroically Respond to Route 71 Crash

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Maj. Damien Riggins 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    On June 9, Soldiers from the 465th Transportation Company responded swiftly to a serious three-vehicle accident on Ohio’s Route 71, providing critical aid to injured civilians. Six Soldiers rendered first aid, triaged victims, extinguished a car fire, and maintained control of the scene until emergency responders arrived. SPC Luis Rodriguez performed lifesaving CPR on an unresponsive child, who regained consciousness before paramedics arrived. The Soldiers’ quick actions, discipline, and leadership exemplified Army Values and brought great credit to themselves and the U.S. Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 08:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 970303
    VIRIN: 250716-A-SU865-3922
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111151280
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Heroically Respond to Route 71 Crash, by MAJ Damien Riggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    465th Transportation Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download