Soldiers Heroically Respond to Route 71 Crash

On June 9, Soldiers from the 465th Transportation Company responded swiftly to a serious three-vehicle accident on Ohio’s Route 71, providing critical aid to injured civilians. Six Soldiers rendered first aid, triaged victims, extinguished a car fire, and maintained control of the scene until emergency responders arrived. SPC Luis Rodriguez performed lifesaving CPR on an unresponsive child, who regained consciousness before paramedics arrived. The Soldiers’ quick actions, discipline, and leadership exemplified Army Values and brought great credit to themselves and the U.S. Army.