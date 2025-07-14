Department-Level Exercise (DLE) 2025 Hype Overview

In July of 2025, the Air Force launched its Department-Level Exercise (DLE) series in multiple locations across the United States and Indo-Pacific areas of responsibility. This DLE features 12,000 U.S. Air and Space Force personnel, and more than 350 bomber, fighter, cargo and refueling aircraft. The exercises also highlight both space-based and space-enabled capabilities. The DLE series incorporates multiple command exercises into one overall threat deterrence scenario, to include Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC), Resolute Space, Mobility Guardian, Emerald Warrior and Bamboo Eagle.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 07:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970289
|VIRIN:
|250714-F-GA295-1676
|Filename:
|DOD_111151207
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
