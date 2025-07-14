Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    InFocus: Operation Husky

    ITALY

    07.16.2025

    Video by Seaman Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    PONTE DIRILLO, Sicily (July 10, 2025) Military personnel and distinguished guests celebrate a ceremony commemorating Operation Husky, the Allied invasion of Sicily, in Ponte Dirillo, July 10, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    Operation Husky
    InFocus
    ceremony

