    July 7-13 B-Roll

    CHANGI, SINGAPORE

    07.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250708-N-CV021-1001
    Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conduct a sea and anchor detail in Changi, Singapore, July 8. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 05:04
    Location: CHANGI, SG

    This work, July 7-13 B-Roll, by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US sailors
    USS John Finn
    Command 7th Fleet
    US Navy

