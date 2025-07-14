Athletes from Team Air Force receive uniforms for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 15, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)
Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 01:09
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|970267
VIRIN:
|250715-A-FK859-9476
Filename:
|DOD_111150888
Length:
|00:01:55
Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games uniform distribution Team Air Force, by SFC Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
