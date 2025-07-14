Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 DoD Warrior Games uniform distribution Team Navy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athletes from Team Navy receive uniforms for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 15, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 01:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970263
    VIRIN: 250715-A-FK859-8576
    Filename: DOD_111150881
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games uniform distribution Team Navy, by SFC Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Limitless
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    Adaptive
    DoD Warrior Games
    DWG2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download