Social Media Reel: 267 MP Co. Drivers Course

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 267th Military Police Company sharpen their vehicle operation skills during a rigorous drivers course as part of annual training at Milan, Tenn., July 13-15, 2025. This training enhances readiness and proficiency in essential convoy and patrol operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zachary Hyche and Sgt. Kalina Hyche)