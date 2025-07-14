Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social Media Reel: 267 MP Co. Drivers Course

    MILAN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 267th Military Police Company sharpen their vehicle operation skills during a rigorous drivers course as part of annual training at Milan, Tenn., July 13-15, 2025. This training enhances readiness and proficiency in essential convoy and patrol operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zachary Hyche and Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 00:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970258
    VIRIN: 250715-Z-HE111-6917
    Filename: DOD_111150844
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: MILAN, TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Social Media Reel: 267 MP Co. Drivers Course, by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training

    Army National Guard

    Tennessee

    Military Police

    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    267 MP CO

