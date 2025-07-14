The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Allen Griffith)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 22:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970250
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-AB903-9322
|Filename:
|DOD_111150758
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2025 National Best Warrior - Day 2, by SGT Allen Griffith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.