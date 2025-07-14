CATC Camp Fuji Hosts Garrison Games (No Namekeys)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan hosted the first Garrison Games at their installation. Its a friendly competition to test Marines’ military stamina and skills against Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers from neighboring garrisons.

Camp Fuji Marines took home the traveling trophy this year. Next year another base will host the Garrison Games and teams will attempt to win the trophy away from the Marines. Creators envisioned that the games will continue for the foreseeable future.