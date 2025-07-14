Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC Camp Fuji Hosts Garrison Games

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Video by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    Intro:
    Staff at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan hosted the first Garrison Games at their installation. It's a friendly competition to test Marines’ military stamina and skills against Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers from neighboring garrisons.

    Outro:
    Camp Fuji Marines took home the traveling trophy this year. Next year another base will host the Garrison Games and teams will attempt to win the trophy away from the Marines. Creators envisioned that the games will continue for the foreseeable future.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 20:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970244
    VIRIN: 250716-M-TC552-9002
    Filename: DOD_111150670
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    communityrelations
    MCIPAC
    CATCCampFuji
    Marines

