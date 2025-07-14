Camp Humphreys Disc Golf: The number one course in South Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This PSA highlights the premier Disc Golf course at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 9, 2025. Rated as the number one Disc Golf course in all of Korea, it offers an exceptional outdoor recreational opportunity for service members and families. For community updates and events, join the "Camp Humphreys DGC" Facebook group. (U.S. Army video by In Woo Cho)