This PSA highlights the premier Disc Golf course at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 9, 2025. Rated as the number one Disc Golf course in all of Korea, it offers an exceptional outdoor recreational opportunity for service members and families. For community updates and events, join the "Camp Humphreys DGC" Facebook group. (U.S. Army video by In Woo Cho)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 22:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|970242
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-KH313-1939
|Filename:
|DOD_111150614
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Humphreys Disc Golf: The number one course in South Korea, by PFC In Woo Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
