    Camp Humphreys Disc Golf: The number one course in South Korea

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2025

    Video by Pfc. In Woo Cho 

    AFN Humphreys

    This PSA highlights the premier Disc Golf course at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 9, 2025. Rated as the number one Disc Golf course in all of Korea, it offers an exceptional outdoor recreational opportunity for service members and families. For community updates and events, join the "Camp Humphreys DGC" Facebook group. (U.S. Army video by In Woo Cho)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 22:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 970242
    VIRIN: 250709-A-KH313-1939
    Filename: DOD_111150614
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Disc Golf
    Camp Humphreys
    MSgt. Daniel Schon
    SrA. Jamal Berry

