U.S. Soldiers participate in a Medal of Honor Run during the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 15, 2025, at Lauderick Creek Military Reservation, Edgewood, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 21:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970241
|VIRIN:
|250715-Z-HT783-2093
|Filename:
|DOD_111150610
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NBWC25 Medal of Honor Run B-roll, by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
