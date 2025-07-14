Lt. Dan Band plays during concert at Fort McCoy, Part 4

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Lt. Dan Band, including actor/musician Gary Sinise, play a song selection July 13, 2025, during a concert by the band at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of people attended the free concert. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Directorate of Emergency Services worked to ensure the concert went well. The band is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation which has been supporting military members and their families for nearly 15 years. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970229
    VIRIN: 250713-A-OK556-9781
    Filename: DOD_111150481
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Lt. Dan Band, Army entertainment, IMCOM

