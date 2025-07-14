B-Roll - National Best Warrior 2025 Competitors Participate in the Medal of Honor Run

U.S. Soldiers, competing in Army National Guard National Best Warrior Competition 2025, participates in a Medal of Honor Run at Lauderick Creek Military Reservation in Edgewood, Maryland, July 15, 2025. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Andrew Crowl)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 21:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970228
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-GM804-7147
|Filename:
|DOD_111150454
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
