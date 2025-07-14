Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Turning a passion for care into a career

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Rodney Allen, a combat medic with the 108th Medical Company Area Support, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, speaks about his experience of joining the National Guard, July 13, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 18:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 970224
    VIRIN: 250713-Z-PA178-1013
    Filename: DOD_111150351
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turning a passion for care into a career, by SGT Ashon Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    readiness
    Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download