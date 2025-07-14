Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard National Best Warrior 2025 Competitor Introduction

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers prepare to compete in the Army National Guard National Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation July 13, 2025. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience, and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 17:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970221
    VIRIN: 250714-A-HD557-6763
    Filename: DOD_111150344
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    ARNG
    BWC
    NWBC25
    thisismyguard

