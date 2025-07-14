U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a stress shoot lane during the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 15, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 17:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970216
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-OI086-1569
|Filename:
|DOD_111150257
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Stress shoot- 2025 National Best Warrior, by SSG Kimberley Glazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
