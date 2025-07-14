Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Stress shoot- 2025 National Best Warrior

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a stress shoot lane during the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 15, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 17:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970216
    VIRIN: 250715-A-OI086-1569
    Filename: DOD_111150257
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Stress shoot- 2025 National Best Warrior, by SSG Kimberley Glazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARNG
    BWC
    NBWC25
    thisismyguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download