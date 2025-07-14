Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Slow fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Area Support Medical Company and 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, fire M4A1 carbines during an annual qualification event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 12, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970205
    VIRIN: 250713-Z-FG684-9290
    Filename: DOD_111150183
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slow fire, by SSG Uriah Clites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    blast
    M4A1 carbine
    shoot
    weapons
    qualification
    Firing range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download