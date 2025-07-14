U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Area Support Medical Company and 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, fire M4A1 carbines during an annual qualification event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 12, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 17:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970205
|VIRIN:
|250713-Z-FG684-9290
|Filename:
|DOD_111150183
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
This work, Slow fire, by SSG Uriah Clites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
