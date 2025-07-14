CP25 Ecuador Wrap-Up

MANTA, Ecuador (July 10, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departed Manta, Ecuador, July 10, 2025, concluding a seven-day mission providing medical and community services during its third site visit of Continuing Promise 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)
