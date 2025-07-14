Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    07.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Boatright 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    MANTA, Ecuador (July 10, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departed Manta, Ecuador, July 10, 2025, concluding a seven-day mission providing medical and community services during its third site visit of Continuing Promise 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970203
    VIRIN: 250710-N-BP862-1001
    PIN: 001001
    Filename: DOD_111150172
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: MANTA, EC

    This work, CP25 Ecuador Wrap-Up, by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

