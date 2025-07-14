Acquiring Minds Episode 6 -Arctic Broadband

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to Acquiring Minds, where we break down how the capabilities acquired by Space Systems Command are empowering our Nation’s warfighters. Today, we’re highlighting the U.S. Space Force Partnership between the Enhanced Polar System Recapitalization and Norway’s Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission.