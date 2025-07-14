Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acquiring Minds Episode 6 -Arctic Broadband

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Space Systems Command

    Welcome to Acquiring Minds, where we break down how the capabilities acquired by Space Systems Command are empowering our Nation’s warfighters. Today, we’re highlighting the U.S. Space Force Partnership between the Enhanced Polar System Recapitalization and Norway’s Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 16:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970198
    VIRIN: 250616-X-XO813-8433
    Filename: DOD_111150125
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    warfighter
    Space Force
    Space Systems Command
    acquiring minds

