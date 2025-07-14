Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Bliss Leadership reflects on FMWR "Pop Goes the Fort" celebration -- It's Better at Bliss

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bliss Garrison command team, Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Theus, recently reflected on the successful "Pop Goes the Fort" Independence Day celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 28. This event exemplified Fort Bliss FMWR's dedication to enriching the military community with a diverse range of recreational, social, and support programs, underscoring why "It's Better at Bliss."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 15:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 970194
    VIRIN: 250711-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 250711
    Filename: DOD_111150039
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss Leadership reflects on FMWR "Pop Goes the Fort" celebration -- It's Better at Bliss, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    family
    Fort Bliss
    Texas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download