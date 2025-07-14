Fort Bliss Leadership reflects on FMWR "Pop Goes the Fort" celebration -- It's Better at Bliss

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Bliss Garrison command team, Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Theus, recently reflected on the successful "Pop Goes the Fort" Independence Day celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 28. This event exemplified Fort Bliss FMWR's dedication to enriching the military community with a diverse range of recreational, social, and support programs, underscoring why "It's Better at Bliss."