U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers who will compete in the Army National Guard National Best Warrior Competition 2025, meet with senior leaders in the National Guard at Under Armour Headquarters in Baltimore, July 12, 2025. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience, and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lindiwe Henry)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 17:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970193
|VIRIN:
|250712-Z-RM409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111150037
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army National Guard National Best Warrior 2025 Competitors Meet with National Guard Senior Leaders at Under Armour Headquarters, by SGT Lindiwe Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.