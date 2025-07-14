Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with HMH-464 transport Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marines during Atlantic Alliance 2025

    MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anakin Smith 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Company C, 1st Battalion 25th Marines, 4th Marine Division, load onto a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 during Atlantic Alliance 2025 at Bangor International Airport, Maine, July 11, 2025. Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25) is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anakin Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970191
    VIRIN: 250711-M-HU274-1001
    Filename: DOD_111150018
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: MAINE, US

    HMH-464
    DAO
    assault support
    ATLANTIC ALLIANCE 25
    AA25
    Atlantic Alliance 2025

