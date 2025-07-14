U.S. Marines with HMH-464 transport Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marines during Atlantic Alliance 2025

U.S. Marines with Company C, 1st Battalion 25th Marines, 4th Marine Division, load onto a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 during Atlantic Alliance 2025 at Bangor International Airport, Maine, July 11, 2025. Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25) is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anakin Smith)
