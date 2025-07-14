Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th CES firefighters conduct structure training in Japan

    FUSSA, JAPAN

    07.03.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, reset hoses and gear on a fire truck after a training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 3, 2025. Firefighters with the 169 CES conducted a two-week deployment for training and imbedded with the Yokota AB fire department to strengthen firefighting skills with real-world training opportunities and practical exercises such as live fire response and emergency vehicle operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970190
    VIRIN: 250703-Z-WT236-2003
    Filename: DOD_111150013
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FUSSA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th CES firefighters conduct structure training in Japan, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    169 FW
    DFT
    169 CES
    training
    Air National Guard
    firefighter

