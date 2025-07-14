Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, MDNG Adjutant General, Welcomes National Best Warrior Competition 2025 Competitors to Maryland

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, the 31st Adjutant General, Maryland National Guard, welcomes National Best Warrior Competition 2025 competitors to Maryland at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation, July 3, 2025. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience, and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition.
