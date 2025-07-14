169th CES firefighters conduct structure training in Japan

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, conduct a structure fire and rescue exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 3, 2025. Firefighters with the 169 CES conducted a two-week deployment for training and imbedded with the Yokota AB fire department to strengthen firefighting skills with real-world training opportunities and practical exercises such as live fire response and emergency vehicle operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
|07.03.2025
|07.15.2025 15:18
|B-Roll
|970188
|250703-Z-WT236-2002
|DOD_111149991
|00:05:19
|FUSSA, JP
|1
|1
